Suspect flees police after officer-involved shooting in Mesa

Police are searching for a suspect following a traffic stop that turned violent early Saturday morning.

MESA, Ariz. — The Mesa Police Department is searching for man who was part of an officer-involved shooting early Saturday morning, officials said.

At roughly 1:45 a.m., an MPD officer stopped a passenger car near 450 West Ivyglen Street for an unspecified traffic violation. Officials said the officer tried to remove the man from the car for an unknown reason.

While officers were trying to get the driver out, he instead fled police and drove westbound. According to reports, this is when the officer-involved shooting occurred.

However, officials did not specify if the suspect or the police fired first.

At this time, the vehicle and the suspect are still outstanding. No officers were injured during the shooting, and it is unknown if the suspect was injured.

This is an ongoing investigation, and details are subject to change as more information is released.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for more updates.

