2 children sent to hospital in separate near-drowning incidents

PHOENIX — Two children were transported to hospitals after separate near-drowning incidents Thursday morning.
In one incident, an 8-month-old boy inhaled water while at a swim school class in the Pecan Creek neighborhood in San Tan Valley, according to Rural Metro.
The swim teacher began CPR before rescue crews arrived at about 10:40 a.m. The child was taken to the hospital as a precaution, officials said.
In Phoenix, crews arrived on the scene and found a 1-1/2-year-old girl crying and breathing on her own after she was pulled from underwater at a home near Chandler Boulevard and Desert Foothills Parkway in Ahwatukee, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.
The family said the child was underwater for a few seconds; it's unclear if it was a pool, tub or something else. The child was transported to the hospital for precautionary reasons and is stable, Phoenix fire said.
