15-year-old boy in critical condition after nearly drowning in north Phoenix

Authorities said the 15-year-old was found unresponsive in an apartment complex pool.

PHOENIX — A 15-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after he nearly drowned in a pool in north Phoenix Sunday.

The Phoenix Fire Department said the boy was found unresponsive in the pool at The Northern apartment complex on Black Canyon Highway.

Officials said bystanders already began CPR on the boy by the time firefighters arrived on the scene.

The boy is currently in critical condition, authorities said.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News as more information become available.

Drowning is the leading cause of death for children between ages 1-4 aside from birth defects, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Three children die every day as a result of drowning. Here are some tips from the CDC on how to protect children around water:

Learn life-saving skills.

Everyone should know the basics of swimming (floating, moving through the water) and CPR.

Fence it off.

Install a four–sided isolation fence, with self–closing and self–latching gates, around backyard swimming pools. This can help keep children away from the area when they aren’t supposed to be swimming. Pool fences should be completely separate the house and play area from the pool.

Life jackets are a must.

Make sure kids wear life jackets in and around natural bodies of water, such as lakes or the ocean, even if they know how to swim. Life jackets can be used in and around pools for weaker swimmers too.

Keep a close watch