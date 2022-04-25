FD: 3-year-old in critical condition after being pulled from backyard pool in north Phoenix

Officials said his family told fire crews he was underwater for about five minutes before he was found.

PHOENIX — A 3-year-old boy is in critical condition after being pulled from a backyard pool in north Phoenix Monday afternoon, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived at the home near 35th Avenue and Cactus Road, they said they found the toddler breathing on his own.

Officials said his family told fire crews he was underwater for about five minutes before he was found.

Firefighters said the boy was transported to the hospital to be treated.

Drowning Prevention Tips:

Drowning is the leading cause of death for children between ages 1-4 aside from birth defects, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Three children die every day as a result of drowning. Here are some tips from the CDC on how to protect children around water:

Learn life-saving skills.

Everyone should know the basics of swimming (floating, moving through the water) and CPR.

Fence it off.

Install a four-sided isolation fence, with self–closing and self–latching gates, around backyard swimming pools. This can help keep children away from the area when they aren’t supposed to be swimming. Pool fences should completely separate the house and play area from the pool.

Life jackets are a must.

Make sure kids wear life jackets in and around natural bodies of water, such as lakes or the ocean, even if they know how to swim. Life jackets can be used in and around pools for weaker swimmers too.

Keep a close watch.

When kids are in or near water (including bathtubs), closely supervise them at all times. Because drowning happens quickly and quietly, adults watching kids in or near water should avoid distracting activities like reading books, talking on the phone, or using alcohol and drugs.

