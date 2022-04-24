Search underway after man goes missing at Lake Pleasant

A group of people was swimming near an anchored boat along the Agua Fria area of the lake when the man disappeared.

PEORIA, Ariz. — A search is underway at Lake Pleasant after a man went missing on Sunday.

A group of people was swimming near an anchored boat at the Agua Fria area of the lake when one person went under around 2 p.m. for some reason, according to the Peoria Fire Department.

People called 911 after the man swam to the shore and disappeared while trying to swim back to the boat

The man hasn't been identified by authorities yet.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is now handling the search.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for updates.

Drowning Prevention Tips:

Drowning is the leading cause of death for children between ages 1-4 aside from birth defects, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Three children die every day as a result of drowning. Here are some tips from the CDC on how to protect children around water:

Learn life-saving skills.

Everyone should know the basics of swimming (floating, moving through the water) and CPR.

Fence it off.

Install a four–sided isolation fence, with self–closing and self–latching gates, around backyard swimming pools. This can help keep children away from the area when they aren’t supposed to be swimming. Pool fences should be completely separate the house and play area from the pool.

Life jackets are a must.

Make sure kids wear life jackets in and around natural bodies of water, such as lakes or the ocean, even if they know how to swim. Life jackets can be used in and around pools for weaker swimmers too.

Keep a close watch

When kids are in or near water (including bathtubs), closely supervise them at all times. Because drowning happens quickly and quietly, adults watching kids in or near water should avoid distracting activities like reading books, talking on the phone, or using alcohol and drugs.

