18-year-old arrested for Phoenix shooting that wounded baby

The shooting occurred on May 5 near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — An 18-year-old suspect has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a Phoenix shooting that wounded an infant earlier this year.

On May 5, a car traveling near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road was hit by gunfire and one of the passengers, a 6-month-old baby, was injured.

A man at a nearby bus stop had been the target of the shooting and sustained gunshot wounds. Two suspects fled from the scene after shots were fired.

The adult victim told police he was sitting at the bus stop after work when he noticed two young men approach him, court records show.

One of the suspects raised his shirt, revealing he had a gun. The victim then tried walking away, thinking he was about to be robbed, and that's when shots were fired.

In June, Mesa police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with a passenger identified as Zackary Carrillo. Police found a handgun in Carrillo's possession that allegedly matched the gun used in the May 5 shooting, records show.

Carrillo allegedly confessed to being involved in the shooting. He told police that the other suspect was the one who pulled out his gun first. Carrillo further told police that he didn't think his gun discharged the bullet that wounded the baby.

The teenager was taken into custody Wednesday and booked into the Maricopa County jail.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.



UP TO SPEED