'Nothing will be the same without him': Family remembers grandfather killed after car crashed into Valley home

PHOENIX — Tire marks on the sidewalk, a scraped truck, and a giant hole that’s been boarded up in a bedroom are the signs of a crash that claimed an innocent life.

Jose Luis Martinez Aguirre, 66, was asleep in his bed when a car slammed into his bedroom near 31st and Southern avenues on Wednesday.

The loud noise of the impact woke up his family at around 1 a.m.

“We were sleeping,” David Perales, Aguirre’s son-in-law, told 12News. “We suddenly just felt the house shaking and we rushed down to see what happened.”

Alexa Perales woke up after hearing her parents screaming.

“I’m like ‘What’s happening?’ and I went downstairs and saw my grandma crying and I realized the door to my grandpa's room was open and I looked in there and everything was flipped. His bed was flipped. I saw a car, everything was very traumatizing.”

Alexa Perales' grandfather was pinned under the car. He was taken to a hospital, but doctors couldn’t save him.

Phoenix police said 38-year-old Aaron Johns was driving east on Wayland Drive when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the grandfather’s first-floor bedroom.

Johns remained on the scene after the crash. He was later arrested on manslaughter charges.

Investigators determined impairment was a factor in the crash.

“He was a father, he was a great and lovely grandpa and a great person,” said Cynthia Cerecero, a relative. “Nothing will be the same without him.”

The family said, ‘Don Luis’ or ‘Pepe,’ as they lovingly called him, was a wise and joyful man. They said he worked hard, loved music, and a good tequila.

The 66-year-old was a father of two and left behind three grandchildren.

“He was nice, caring and I loved him a lot,” Alexa Perales said. “I will miss him a lot.”

The family had moved to the home where the crash happened about a year ago. They were hoping to expand their space but now have been forced to rebuild and plan a funeral.

Anyone who is interested in helping can donate here to a GoFundMe fundraiser the family created.