59 people have been killed by Valley heat in 2023: 345 more deaths are under investigation

PHOENIX — The latest 2023 Weekly Heat Report is out and it shows how much of an impact the extreme heat has contributed to deaths in Maricopa County.

The county's most recent report reveals 59 heat-associated deaths have been confirmed this year. Another 345 deaths are now under investigation as of Aug. 9.

Jason Berry with Maricopa County said it usually takes an average of six weeks to complete each investigation. He also said the Medical Examiner's Office's goal is to close 90% of its cases within 90 days. The first heat-related death of 2023 was reported back on April 11.

Here are a couple other stats from the report:

31% of the heat-associated deaths in Maricopa County were in the 50-64 age group

There have been 16 indoor heat-associated deaths in 2023

If you're looking for ways to beat the heat in the Phoenix area, a map of cooling centers in the Valley can be found here.

The full weekly heat report can be found on the Maricopa County website.

