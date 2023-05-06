Double shooting in west Phoenix leaves infant hospitalized

The shooting happened near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road after a fight escalated into gunfire.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that left an infant and a grown man in the hospital late Friday night.

According to police reports, officers were called to "several locations" near the intersection of 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road. When they arrived, they found the man and the infant, both with gunshot wounds.

Police said that the man had been in an altercation with two other men when the shooting happened.

The baby was at a separate location with their family when they were struck by gunfire.

Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and investigations are still underway.

