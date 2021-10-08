1-year-old girl in extremely critical condition following near-drowning in West Phoenix

Bystanders were performing CPR on the child when firefighters arrived, officials said.

PHOENIX — Editor's note: The video above is from a newscast on Aug. 10.

A 1-year-old girl is in extremely critical condition after a near-drowning at a West Phoenix home on Saturday afternoon.

Crews arrived on the scene near 99th Avenue and Indian School Road and found bystanders conducting CPR, officials with the Phoenix Fire Department said.

Emergency personnel began advanced resuscitation efforts and transported the child to a hospital, officials said.

There is no information on how long the girl was in the water.

According to the Children's Safety Zone, there were 106 water incidents and 35 drowning deaths in Maricopa and Pinal counties between Jan.1 and Aug. 31. Twelve of the deaths were among children.

This is a developing story. 12 News will update as more information is provided.

Up to Speed