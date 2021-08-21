2-year-old boy in extremely critical condition following near-drowning in Phoenix family pool

The boy was in the pool for an unknown amount of time before being found by family, officials said.

PHOENIX — A toddler is in extremely critical condition after a near-drowning at a Phoenix home on Saturday evening.

First responders were called to a home near Thunderbird Road and I-17 for reports of a drowning. When they arrived, they found a family member performing CPR on an unconscious 2-year-old boy, officials said.

Responders began immediate resuscitation efforts before transporting the boy to the hospital in extremely critical condition, officials said.

It is unknown how long the boy was underwater before being found.

This is a developing story. 12 News will update as more information is provided.

