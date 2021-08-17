1-year-old boy hospitalized after near-drowning in Glendale

Firefighters got calls near 59th Ave and Mountain View Road around 6:15 p.m.

GLENDALE, Ariz — A toddler was rushed to a hospital Tuesday night after nearly drowning at a Glendale pool.

Firefighters got calls from a home near 59th Ave and Mountain View Road around 6:15 p.m. The boy, who is about 18 months old, was found in a pool and his parents started performing CPR.

Authorities said the boy was in the family’s living room when he went missing and somehow ended up in the pool.

The toddler was rushed to a hospital in unknown condition.

Firefighters said the pool had a fence, and investigators are trying to figure out how the boy managed to enter the area.

In a separate incident involving a child, a 3-year-old girl died Tuesday morning after being pulled out of a pool the night before.

Here are some water safety tips firefighters share to help prevent child drownings:

Have an adult there to have supervision all the time. Have a barrier around your pool Make sure that all the doors are closed to the house, do not have access to pools for infants or young children.

Up to Speed