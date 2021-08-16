3-year-old girl rushed to hospital after being pulled from Phoenix pool

Phoenix firefighters responded to the complex near 24th Street and McDowell Road.

PHOENIX — A young girl was rushed to a hospital after she was found unconscious at an apartment pool in central Phoenix on Monday.

Phoenix firefighters responded to the complex near 24th Street and McDowell Road after getting reports of a 3-year-old girl being found underwater.

When crews arrived a bystander was performing CPR on the girl who wasn’t breathing. It's unknown how long she was in the pool.

The girl was rushed to a hospital in extremely critical condition.

Here are some water safety tips firefighters share to help prevent child drownings:

Have an adult there to have supervision all the time.

Have a barrier around your pool

Make sure that all the doors are closed to the house, do not have access to pools for infants or young children.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for the latest updates.

Up to Speed