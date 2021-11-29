'It's not like her': Tempe mom vanishes before Thanksgiving, family reports her missing

Claudia Moreno's family said she doesn’t have a car and she left home without her purse. Police said she took her cellphone, but it was turned off.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Claudia Moreno’s family has been spending the past few weeks, including the Thanksgiving holiday, making and putting up flyers all over the Valley.

"We don’t really have a clue where to look," her sister Angelica said. "There’s no hint of where to start."

Claudia's sisters reported her missing earlier this month after she vanished from her neighborhood on November 10. Police say she was last seen near Priest Drive and Grove Parkway in Tempe, right near the Finisterra Apartments where her family said she'd been living.

Her sisters said Claudia is a mother of three and it's unlike her to disappear.

"None of it makes sense," Angelica said.

Angelica and her other sister Cristina explained that the sisters were Christmas shopping before Claudia disappeared.

"She was here, eating food, enjoying herself," Cristina said.

Nothing seemed wrong and Claudia even made plans to see a movie later that week.

"There was no in-between time where she seemed agitated or worried or stressed," Angelica said. "She’s never done such a thing. It’s not like her."

She doesn’t have a car and she left home without her purse, but police said she took her cellphone, which was turned off. Police suspect a custody case with an ex- could play a role in the disappearance, but her sisters say there haven’t been any solid leads.

"I want her to know we miss her," Cristina shared. "We want her home safe."

If you know anything about Claudia Moreno, you can contact the Tempe Police Department at 480-350-8311.

