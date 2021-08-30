Police and family search for answers as Tempe mom, sons remain missing

Amy Harshbarger and her two sons, 13-year-old Garrett and 7-year-old Miles, were last seen on August 13.

TEMPE, Ariz. — A missing Valley mother with her two young sons have police searching all over the country, and her family pleading for someone with answers to come forward.

Amy Harshbarger and her two sons, 13-year-old Garrett Harshbarger and 7-year-old Miles Hammack-Harshbarger, were last seen on August 13.

Family members said that Amy mentioned to neighbors that she was taking her kids camping over the weekend.

That was the last anyone has reported seeing her.

“She does enjoy the outdoors,” said Jennifer Robinson, Amy’s sister. “I know she and her boys have gone camping before; that’s not unusual.”

Tempe police released a bulletin on August 27 asking the public for information on the whereabouts of Amy and her children.

The bulletin said Harshbarger mentioned camping in the Prescott or Payson area with no specific location given.

The bulletin went on to say that her 2004 Toyota Sequoia may be heading along Highway 72 eastbound from Huntsville Alabama with Tennessee as a possible destination.

No further information has been released by Tempe Police. Harshbarger’s sister describes her has devoted to her children.

“She loves them to death and is just a responsible mom trying to do the best for her boys however she can," Robinson explained.

Robinson and her family were made aware of Harshbarger’s disappearance a week and a half after the mother and children went missing.

“We were shocked,” Robinson said. “We want to know what happened? Where they went? If there is any foul play?”

For now, it’s not knowing her sister and nephews’ fates that is the hardest part.

“We want to know if they are safe and just that they are okay,” Robinson said. “And we love them.”

Anyone who might have seen Harshbarger’s 2004 silver Toyota Sequoia with an Arizona license plate reading CLV5575 is asked to call Tempe Police at 480-350-8311 and reference case number 21-93317.

Up to Speed