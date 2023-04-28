Man shot by wife in Buckeye shooting, police say

An argument between a husband and wife turned violent in Buckeye after a woman fired shots during the incident.

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — A man is injured after a shooting incident in Buckeye, police said.

On Friday around 10 a.m., Buckeye police responded to a shooting call near Verrado Way and the I-10. The caller reportedly said his wife shot him.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man in his 30s with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He was transported to a hospital and is now in stable condition and expected to survive, according to officials.

The wife of the victim, a woman in her 30s, remained on scene as investigators interviewed her to determine what happened.

Police said two juveniles were also in the home during the time of the shooting. DCS has been contacted.

Authorities said initial information indicated an argument between husband and wife escalated into a shooting incident when the wife allegedly retrieved a handgun and allegedly fired at her husband.

The investigation is ongoing as investigators continue to gather evidence and conduct interviews. Police said no arrests have been made and there are no outstanding suspects.

