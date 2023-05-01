Phoenix Fire sets record for calls of service in 2022, sees drop in response times

The constant work and a high number of calls have impacted the men and women in the department, who are reporting symptoms of PTSD and stress, officials say.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — As the city of Phoenix continues to grow, so has the number of calls for service the fire department has responded to.

In 2022, Phoenix firefighters were called out to a record-breaking 405,290 calls. That’s the most the department has ever seen in one single year, according to data released on Thursday.

“We ran 20,000 more calls in 2022 than we did in 2021,” said Captain Todd Keller. “It shows the need we serve in the community.”

Phoenix Fire Engine 7, located near 7th Street and Hatcher Road, ended the year with the highest annual unit call ever recorded in the region, with more than 6,000 calls.

“We have over 300 people a day moving to the city of Phoenix, that is going to generate more calls,” Keller said.

The steady upward growth in population has not kept up with the departments’ resources, said P.J. Dean from the United Phoenix Firefighters Association Local 493.

“Since 2010, we’ve had an increase in over 50% of our call volume, yet we’ve only added 2.4% of the manpower,” Dean said. “I don’t think you have to be an expert to realize that’s just unsustainable.”

He said that has contributed to slower response times. Adding that, it takes crews about nine minutes to respond to 911 calls, far short of the national standard of five minutes.

“Our members are working more and more and more to keep up with this pace,” Dean said.

The constant work and a high number of calls have impacted the men and women in the department, who are reporting symptoms of PTSD and stress, the association leader added.

“We’ve had probably well over a 30% increase of our utilization of our employee assistance program, which provides support to our members who are struggling for whatever emotional or mental health reason,” Dead said. “That’s hampering our resiliency and ability to provide service.”

To tackle the problem, the Phoenix City Council unanimously approved $7.8 million to fund 58 new sworn fire department positions in December. Later this year, residents will vote on an $83 million bond proposal to add four new fire stations.

“We can’t afford to do in the next ten years, what we’ve done in the last ten years,” Dean said.

By the numbers

Phoenix Fire Department call volume:

2022: 405,290

2021: 385,573

2020: 342,529

2019: 350,114

2018: 335,466

2017: 333,924

2016: 333,238

2015: 319,698

2014: 303,227

2013: 295,785

Phoenix Fire Department's busiest engines in 2022:

Engine 7 6,057 (7th Street and Hatcher)

Engine 15 5,183 (43rd Ave. and Camelback)

Engine 18 5,102 (23rd Ave. and Camelback)

Engine 42 5,036 (35th Ave. and Greenway)

Engine 33 5,022 (23rd Ave. and Cactus)

Up to Speed