Firefighters battle high-rise fire in Midtown Phoenix

The fire broke out on one of the upper floors of the building early Sunday morning.

PHOENIX — Valley firefighters are on the scene of a reported high-rise fire near Central and Clarendon Avenues, the Phoenix Fire Department confirmed. Officials are working to gather more information.

Early reports indicate that the fire started as a contents fire on one of the upper floors of the building. It is currently being reported as a Third Alarm fire.

At this time details are limited, but fire officials say they expect more updates soon.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for more updates.

