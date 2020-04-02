PHOENIX — Rachel Henry sits in a jail cell tonight, accused of the murder of her three young children.

Those who knew Rachel before the deaths described her as quiet, kind and a caregiver herself.

Before Rachel Henry moved to Arizona, she lived in Prague, Oklahoma.

It's a small town with fewer than 3,000 people. Most notable for being near the birthplace of Jim Thorpe, a famous football player and Olympian.

It is in this small town where Rachel went to high school, worked at a Walmart, and met Pedro Rios.

“We met in a parking lot,” said Pedro Rios, boyfriend and father of the three children Rachel Henry admitted to killing last month.

RELATED: 'I can't get the picture out of my head': Father of murdered children says

The parking lot meeting led to a seven-year relationship.

“She’s smart. She’s a smart girl," Rios said. "We didn’t plan for the kids. They happened and we just been together ever since.”

Sherri Underwood worked with Rachel Henry at a local Walmart.

“Seemed like a down to earth person, give her shirt off her back to anybody. Help any way she could,” said Underwood.

What Underwood remembers strongly about Henry was the young girl taking care of her sick mother.

“She had to be her caretaker. She did all her shopping for her, worked to pay the bills, Rachel had to do everything for her,” Underwood said.

Henry’s mother died in March 2018.

Police reports show trouble for Henry and Rios, in the years before coming to Arizona.

Last month police responded to what was originally a drowning call, to find their three children dead.

RELATED: Rachel Henry charged with first-degree murder in the death of her 3 children

Police said Rachel Henry admitted to smothering each child.

Pedro Rios said he found the bodies of his children arranged on a couch.

“I couldn’t get that image out of my head, the way I found her,” Rios said.

Henry sits in jail charged in her children's' murder.

Those back in Prague said they could not believe the news.

“Everybody is in shock," Underwood said. “Like how do you do that to your babies? Like something had to not have been right.”

Rachel Henry is set to appear in court Tuesday for an arraignment at 8:30 a.m.