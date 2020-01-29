PHOENIX — A Maricopa County Grand Jury charged a mother with three counts of first-degree murder for the death of her three young children last week.

Rachel Henry, 22, is accused of smothering 3-year-old Zane Henry, 1-year-old Miraya Henry and 7-month-old Catalaya Rios while they were at a relative's house in Phoenix.

The great-aunt of the children said Henry was addicted to methamphetamine and was acting strangely in the days before the alleged murder.

RELATED: Mom allegedly confesses to smothering 3 kids to death in Phoenix home

Henry moved to the Phoenix area in June. She had previously lived in Oklahoma, where she had several contacts with local police.

Police reports from Oklahoma show she fought with the father of the children, Pedro Rios, on multiple occasions. These incidents prompted police to check on the children.

RELATED: Oklahoma police reports detail child welfare incidents with mother accused of killing her 3 children

Prosecutors say Henry's children were taken from her before. However, the Oklahoma Department of Human Services refused to release any details about any prior contacts with the family, citing state privacy laws.

Henry's next hearing is on Tuesday, Feb. 4.

RELATED: 'They were babies, they were innocent': Aunt of 3 kids allegedly killed by mom in Phoenix home speaks out

You can read the full indictment against Rachel Henry below.