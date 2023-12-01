Five students treated at Valley school after ingesting 'gummy,' officials say

Only one student was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Five students at a Valley charter school were treated by Phoenix first responders Thursday after they allegedly ingested some sort of "gummy."

At about 2 p.m., paramedics were dispatched to a school near 67th and Southern avenues to evaluate a small group of students, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

One of the students, a 12-year-old girl, was transported to a local hospital as a precautionary measure and the four other students were sent home.

Phoenix fire said all the students appeared to be in stable condition.

In a letter sent home to parents, school officials said a student brought marijuana-edible gummies to the campus and handed them out to others.

The student no longer attends the charter school, the letter stated.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

We are committed to serving all of the Valley's communities, because we live here, too.

12News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.