Wildfire burns 1,561 acres on Fort Apache Indian Reservation with no containment

NAVAJO COUNTY, Ariz. — A wildfire burning on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation in Navajo County has burned over 1,500 acres as of Thursday.

The McDonald Tank fire is burning south of Tonto Lake near the Black River, according to fire officials. The fire started on May 23, but the cause remains under investigation.

Crews say dry conditions and steep terrain in the area are making controlling the fire difficult. There is zero containment around the fire as of Thursday.

No evacuations have been ordered, but officials said the path of the fire includes land with historic value to the White Mountain Apache people.

Some road restrictions are in place and smoke can be seen along U.S. 260 and 60.

Keep track of the latest fire information on the forestry service website.

