More Arizona forests, cities enter Stage 1 fire restrictions ahead of summer months

Most fires and smoking will now be banned in two Arizona National Forests and Flagstaff beginning May 14.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Fire restrictions have been put in place across Arizona to prevent wildfires from igniting from human causes.

Coconino and Kaibab National Forests will enter Stage 1 restrictions Friday at 8 a.m. Regulations include:

Fires, campfires, charcoal, coal, and wood stoves are prohibited

Smoking is banned except within an enclosed vehicle or building

Fires fueled only by liquid petroleum or LPG can be turned on and off as long as the area over the fire is clear within three feet of the fire

A ban on all fireworks will continue for all national forest lands. Visitors caught by forest officials having a campfire on the national forest while in Stage 1 is a violation that can carry a mandatory appearance in federal court.

Flagstaff will be joining Sedona entering Stage 1 fire restrictions. For the city, rules include:

No permits open burning permits will be issued

Uses of charcoal or pellet barbecue grills are prohibited in all city parks, natural areas, and all private campgrounds

No smoking at city parks or natural areas

No open fire pits and open flame devises

No sales or use of consumer-grade fireworks

Fire restrictions are put in place when a combination of weather predictions, fuel moisture, fire activity levels, and available firefighting resources indicate an increased risk for wildfires. More restrictions could be imposed as conditions begin to worsen and will remain in place typically until the forests receive a significant amount of rain.

Flagstaff Police will expand patrol efforts in the city to enforce the new restrictions.

12 News on YouTube