Sedona placed under fire restrictions to prevent wildfires

SEDONA, Ariz. — The Sedona Fire District has instituted Stage 1 fire restrictions in order to prevent wildfires from igniting in the area.

The restrictions prohibit multiple fire-related activities, including:

Igniting a fire

Building a fire

Maintaining a fire

Using a fire including charcoal or briquettes

Smoking in public outside of an enclosed vehicle or building

The district also clarified that family dwelling or fixed-site restaurants may still use charcoal or briquettes if the fire is used in commercially produced appliances with a tight-fitting lid.

“After consulting and coordinating with our partners at the United States Forest Service, Yavapai County Emergency Management, and Coconino County Emergency Management and other area fire departments, we feel that the current and expected weather conditions warrant this move,” Sedona Fire Marshal Jon Davis said.

"These restrictions should not come as a surprise to anyone that has lived in northern Arizona for any length of time."

The restrictions may be increased as conditions warrant and will most likely not be removed until the monsoon hits, the fire district said.

The fire district made the announcement as multiple large fires are burning across the state.

The Tussock Wildfire has burned more than 4,400 acres near and in the Prescott National Forest. The fire has caused evacuations of the Minnehaha, Fort Misery, and Horsethief Basin areas.

The Copper Creek Fire has burned more than 2,600 acres in Gila County near Globe. The fire temporarily closed U.S. 60 due to damaging safety guardrails, but the roadway has since reopened.

