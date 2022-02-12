Valley barbecue restaurant hosting cooking lesson for kids for Black History Month

Christian Brantley, owner of Chandler-based and black-owned business West Alley BBQ will hold a cooking lesson for over 100 ICAN youth on Tuesday, Feb. 15.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — A Chandler barbecue owner will host a cooking demonstration for kids in celebration of Black History Month.

Christian Brantley, owner of Chandler-based and black-owned business West Alley BBQ will hold a cooking lesson for over 100 ICAN youth on Tuesday, Feb. 15.

Brantley received the “Chandler 2022 Martin Luther King Jr, Keeping the Dream Alive Award” in January for his work in the community.

The award honors community leaders in Chandler who have “inspired others with their vision, passion, dedication, and leadership” according to the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Brantley and West Alley BBQ have been featured on two Cooking Channel shows for their cooking.

The Chandler barbecue restaurant was most recently featured on Cooking Channel’s Food Paradise Show earlier this month.

This is the second time West Alley BBQ was on the national cooking network, after previously appearing on Man, Fire Food a couple of years ago.

Brantley began working in the restaurant industry in Nashville, Tennessee and then partnered with his father to open West Alley BBQ in downtown Chandler.

The restaurant has been an active contributor in the Chandler community by donating food to the ICAN program and raising money for local high school music departments among other efforts.

The ICAN program is a free youth center in Chandler and a “nationally recognized program” that teaches youth real-life skills and positive decision-making.

