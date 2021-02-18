New downtown Phoenix mural honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. while encouraging mask use

The mural is located on the south side of Roosevelt on an old storage container.

PHOENIX — The art community is alive in and around Roosevelt Row in downtown Phoenix, and a nationally recognized mural artist is the latest to leave his mark along Roosevelt street.

It’s a painting of civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. wearing a mask – for artist Kyle Holbrook it’s about honoring the civil rights leader during Black History Month and reminding people to wear their masks.

“Dr. King was about bringing people together. We as Americans, here in Phoenix. We need to come together in solidarity to fight COVID-19 and beat this virus,” said Kyle Holbrook.