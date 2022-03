Sky 12 video showed multiple police vehicles surrounding the area while officers combed a nearby parking lot for evidence.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Police are investigating a shooting in Tempe Friday night.

Officers were called to the scene near Guadalupe and Kyrene roads shortly after 6 p.m.

@TempePolice are on scene of a shooting. Media staging will be SE corner Kyrene and Vaughn. pic.twitter.com/Fey7NtY4z3 — Tempe Police (@TempePolice) March 12, 2022

Sky 12 video showed multiple police vehicles surrounding the area while officers combed a nearby parking lot for evidence.

This is an active investigation. Stay with 12 News for updates.

