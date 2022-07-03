Suspect wanted for killing teen at Phoenix McDonald's turns self in, police say

Police said Christopher Track turned himself in just before noon on Monday.

PHOENIX — The teenager suspected of fatally shooting a Phoenix McDonald's employee last week has turned himself in, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Prince Nedd, 16, was killed in the restaurant's bathroom at about 10 a.m. by an assailant who quickly fled from the McDonald's near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road.

Nedd's family told 12 News he had just started working at the restaurant two months ago.

Track and Nedd had allegedly argued multiple times before the deadly shooting, co-workers said.

Police said Track turned himself in just before noon on Monday.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Nedd's family with funeral costs. If you would like to help, you can donate here.

The suspect in this case turned himself in today to the #PHXPD just before noon. https://t.co/GiWizCsO39 — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) March 7, 2022

Up to Speed