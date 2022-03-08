18-year-old shot and killed in Ahwatukee

Police said officers found the 18-year-old man lying in the road with multiple gunshot wounds.

PHOENIX — Police are investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old dead in Ahwatukee Monday night.

Officers responded to a call about shots fired on East Dry Creek Road and found 18-year-old Anthony Covarrubias lying in the road, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Covarrubias suffered from multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Investigators are looking into what led up to the shooting. Officials have not yet identified a suspect.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.