Triple shooting leaves 1 dead, others hospitalized in Glendale

Police said one man is dead and two others are in the hospital after a triple shooting in the Valley.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Police are investigating a triple shooting that left one person dead and multiple others in the hospital.

The Glendale Police Department said three men were shot in the area of 4800 West Glendale Avenue just after 10 p.m. Saturday.

One of the men was pronounced dead at the hospital. The two others had non-life threatening injuries, officials said.

Authorities said a juvenile boy arrived at a seperate Valley hospital with life threatening injuries. Police did not say how the boy was injured or what his involvement was in the triple shooting.

Officials are currently investigating the incident.

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.