Phoenix police investigate shooting at McDonald's

The owner of the McDonalds near Baseline Road and 51st Avenue said the restaurant will likely remain closed until Thursday.

PHOENIX — A McDonald's near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road is closed as police investigate a shooting reported Wednesday morning.

The Phoenix Police Department has not yet released specific details about the shooting nor if anyone has been taken into custody.

The owner of the McDonald's restaurant released the following statement:

“We are saddened by the tragic loss of our friend and colleague. Our organization’s biggest priority is always the safety and well-being of our employees and customers at our restaurants. We are fully cooperating with the police department and their investigation,” the owner stated.

Police have not confirmed a death from the shooting.

The McDonald's is expected to remain closed until Thursday.

>> This is a breaking news story, 12 News will continue to update as details are released.

