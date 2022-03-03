Friends and family honor teen killed at Phoenix McDonald's

Prince Nedd was remembered as a loving, kind, and young soul by his relatives.

PHOENIX — Family, friends, and co-workers gathered together Thursday to honor Prince Nedd who was shot to death at a Phoenix McDonald's Wednesday morning.

The 16-year-old was remembered as a loving, kind and young soul by his relatives.

“This is just so surreal to me. I don’t even have tears left at this moment, I’m just so hurt,” said Aniyah Lindsey, the victims’ older sister.

Prince was shot and killed in the restaurant’s bathroom by a suspect who has not been identified shortly after 10 a.m. near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road on Wednesday.

The victim’s family said McDonald’s was his first job, one he started two months before he was killed.

“He was so excited to work there,” Lindsey said. “He was coming home [and said] ‘Aniyah you need some money? What do you need?'”

His co-workers remembered Prince as a hardworking kid and said it at McDonald's where he learned how to mop.

“He could not mop,” said a man during the vigil as the crowd chuckled. “He was pushing the mop and I turned and said ‘Prince what are you doing?' He said 'I’m mopping', I said 'that’s not mopping.'”

The man said after he taught Prince how to mop the "right way," the young employee was appreciative and was then known as Mr. Mop man.

Loved ones signed a poster with Prince’s face on it. Others flowers, candles and balloons shaped like footballs because that’s the sport he played while a student at Betty Fairfax High School.

“He knew who he was, he knew he was he was capable of, [and] he knew how successful he could be,” said Lindsey. “He just wanted to be successful.”

Prince was the second oldest of four siblings and a kind brother, said 13-year-old, Jakiem Nedd.

“Every day I would come home from school and [since] he works at McDonald’s he would bring me something,” said the younger brother. “I want to play basketball with him, but I can’t because he is gone and all the things that a brother should have done it can’t happen no more because I don’t have him no more.”

The family said they are thankful for the love and support they have received in this time of need.

“It lifted us a lot,” said Jazmine Blake, Prince’s aunt after the vigil.

The McDonald’s is scheduled to re-open on Friday. The company said some of the proceeds of the day’s sales will go towards the family.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the victim’s family with funeral expenses. If you would like to help, you can donate here.

