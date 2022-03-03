Reward offered for info on McDonald's murder suspect

Silent Witness has identified the murder suspect as 16-year-old Christopher Track.

PHOENIX — Authorities are offering a $2,000 reward for information on the teenager suspected of fatally shooting a McDonald's employee Wednesday morning in Phoenix.

Prince Nedd, 16, was killed in the restaurant's bathroom at about 10 a.m. by an assailant who quickly fled from the McDonald's near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road.

Silent Witness has identified Nedd's alleged killer as 16-year-old Christopher Track. Investigators are seeking information on Track's whereabouts.

The suspect has been described as a white male with black hair, 5'11 tall, and 170 lbs.

If you have any information regarding this case you may contact Silent Witness at 480-W-I-T-N-E-S-S, 480-948-6377, or 480-T-E-S-T-I-G-O for Spanish speaking. You can also leave an anonymous tip on the silent witness website at silentwitness.org.

