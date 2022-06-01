Pursuit ends in deadly crash on I-10 near Eloy

Authorities said a trooper attempted to stop an SUV for an unknown violation on I-10 westbound near milepost 214.

PHOENIX — Several people have been injured and one person is dead after a police pursuit ended in a crash on Interstate 10 Thursday morning.

According to officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash occurred around 9 a.m. and involved two vehicles.

Authorities said a trooper attempted to stop an SUV for an unknown violation on I-10 westbound near milepost 214. The vehicle reportedly failed to yield and a pursuit ensued.

Sometime after the pursuit began, the SUV crossed a dirt median and went from the westbound lanes into the eastbound lanes and hit a tractor-trailer head-on.

Officials said eight people were in the SUV and one person is confirmed dead. Several people were also ejected during the crash, authorities added. Those who sustained injuries have been transported to area hospitals.

DPS said officials from Border Patrol have been called to help assist with the investigation of the incident.

Eastbound I-10 at Eloy is closed and ADOT is re-routing traffic on the frontage road.

UPDATE: Eastbound traffic is being taken off at exit 211 and can take the Frontage Road to re-enter I-10 at 219 (Picacho Peak Road). https://t.co/o7zYnpT4dI — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 21, 2022

This is a developing story. Will will update this article as more information becomes available.

