Vehicle crashes into Phoenix museum, driver taken to hospital

The car crashed Wednesday morning into the front of Phoenix's Pioneer Living History Museum.

PHOENIX — A motorist plowed a hole through Phoenix's Pioneer Living History Museum after crashing their vehicle into the facility Wednesday morning.

The collision occurred around 9 a.m. outside one of the museum's main buildings, located near Interstate 17 and Pioneer Road.

Pictures taken from the scene show the entire vehicle had crashed through the building's exterior wall. A section of the building's awning had to be propped up by metal beams.

Phoenix police said the driver was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. No other injuries were reported. Authorities could not yet say how the collision occurred.

Located in North Phoenix, the Pioneer Museum consists of several exhibits that allow visitors to take a step back in time to the 19th century.

