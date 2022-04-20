Vehicle crashes into Phoenix museum, driver taken to hospital

PHOENIX — A motorist plowed a hole through Phoenix's Pioneer Living History Museum after crashing their vehicle into the facility Wednesday morning.
The collision occurred around 9 a.m. outside one of the museum's main buildings, located near Interstate 17 and Pioneer Road.
Pictures taken from the scene show the entire vehicle had crashed through the building's exterior wall. A section of the building's awning had to be propped up by metal beams.
Phoenix police said the driver was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. No other injuries were reported. Authorities could not yet say how the collision occurred.
Located in North Phoenix, the Pioneer Museum consists of several exhibits that allow visitors to take a step back in time to the 19th century.
Up to Speed
Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.
The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.
"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.
ADOT's suggestions include:
- Don’t speed or drive aggressively
- Never drive while under the influence of substances
- Avoid distractions while driving
- Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same
- When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over
- Stay extra aware in work zones
- Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous
"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.