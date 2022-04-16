Robbery, police pursuit in central Phoenix leads to 2 suspects in custody

Officers were attempting to stop a man involved in a robbery near 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Two suspects are in custody after an armed robbery ended in a crash following a police pursuit in central Phoenix Saturday afternoon.

Officers were in the area of 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road attempting to contact man in a vehicle that was reportedly involved in a robbery, Phoenix police said.

The suspect rammed his vehicle into a patrol car and fled the area, leading officers on a brief pursuit, authorities said.

The suspect's vehicle crashed into a frontage road wall at the northbound exit of Interstate 17 and Northern Avenue, police said. Officials said the man was taken into custody after he fled from his disabled vehicle.

A female passenger inside the vehicle was also taken into custody, police said.

No injuries were reported. Officers are still on the scene investigating.

Police said there will be a brief traffic restriction to the northbound I-17 exit at Northern Avenue.

I-17 northbound after the Split: A law enforcement incident is blocking the left lane.#PHXtraffic #I17 pic.twitter.com/VYKu4EiQl4 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 16, 2022

Get to know 12 News

At 12 News, we listen, we seek, we solve for all Arizonans. 12 News is the Phoenix NBC affiliate owned by TEGNA Inc.

At 12 News, It’s a Matter of Facts. Built on a legacy of trust, 12 News serves more than 4.6 million people every month on air, on our 12 News app, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and 12News.com.

We are committed to hyper-locally serving all of our communities. We advocate for our neighbors, affect positive change, and connect our broader community to solutions.

12 News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.

Stay connected by downloading the 12 News app, available on Google Play and the Apple Store, and by signing up for our daily newsletter. Catch up on any stories you missed on the show on the 12 News Youtube channel. Read content curated for our Spanish-speaking audience on the Español page.

Get Up to Speed