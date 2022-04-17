Woman dead after being hit by truck while crossing street in Laveen

PHOENIX — A woman is dead after she was hit by a pickup truck while crossing the road in Laveen Saturday evening.
Just before 8 p.m., a gray pickup truck was heading north on 51st Avenue when it collided with a woman in her early 20s, the Phoenix Police Department said. The woman was crossing 51st Avenue mid-block, police said.
The Phoenix Fire Department responded and took the woman to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
Officials said the driver of the gray pickup stayed on the scene and did not have any injuries. The driver did not show any signs of impairment, police said.
Authorities are currently investigating the collision.
The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.
"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.
ADOT's suggestions include:
- Don’t speed or drive aggressively
- Never drive while under the influence of substances
- Avoid distractions while driving
- Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same
- When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over
- Stay extra aware in work zones
- Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous
"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.