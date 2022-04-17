Woman dead after being hit by truck while crossing street in Laveen

Officials said a woman in her early 20s was crossing the road mid-block when she was hit by a pickup truck.

PHOENIX — A woman is dead after she was hit by a pickup truck while crossing the road in Laveen Saturday evening.

Just before 8 p.m., a gray pickup truck was heading north on 51st Avenue when it collided with a woman in her early 20s, the Phoenix Police Department said. The woman was crossing 51st Avenue mid-block, police said.

The Phoenix Fire Department responded and took the woman to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Officials said the driver of the gray pickup stayed on the scene and did not have any injuries. The driver did not show any signs of impairment, police said.

Authorities are currently investigating the collision.

