Phoenix woman gored by bison at Yellowstone National Park

The 47-year-old woman sustained significant injuries Monday morning to her chest after a bison charged at her, officials said.

IDAHO, USA — A Phoenix woman was gored by a bison Monday morning after the animal allegedly charged at her in Yellowstone National Park.

The National Park Service said the 47-year-old and another person were walking in a field in front of the Lake Lodge when they came across two bison. After they turned away from the animals, one of the bison charged at the Arizona woman and gored her.

NPS said the woman was flown to a hospital in Idaho for significant injuries to her chest and abdomen. Officials don't know exactly how close the woman was to the bison before it charged.

Bison can become more agitated during the summer mating season so NPS advises visitors to national parks to give these animals extra space.

The last known goring incident at Yellowstone occurred last June.

