Pima County attorney reported missing after fly fishing near Oak Creek Canyon

A Pima County attorney was last seen Tuesday afternoon after he went fly fishing near Sedona.

OAK CREEK, Ariz. — A Pima County attorney has been reported missing after he went fly fishing near Oak Creek Canyon on Tuesday.

The Pima County Attorney’s Office said Chris Straub, the head of the public records unit at PCAO in Tucson, was last seen around 4 p.m. Tuesday by his wife.

Straub went fly fishing near the Orchid Canyon Resort at Oak Creek Canyon, near Sedona, authorities said. His wife told officials he was supposed to return to his room by 6 p.m.

Officials said Straub is in great health, with some hearing loss, and is also an avid hiker and fly fisherman.

Crews from the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and Search and Rescue are assisting with search efforts.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News as more information becomes available.

