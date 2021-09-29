Where is Daniel Robinson? Podcast digs into case of 24-year-old missing in Arizona

On July 21, a rancher found his Jeep rolled over and on its side in a ravine on his property, the Buckeye Police Department said.

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — It's been three months since anyone has seen Daniel Robinson.

The 24-year old was last seen driving a blue 2017 Jeep Renegade away from his worksite in Buckeye.

On July 21, a rancher found the Jeep rolled over and on its side in a ravine on his property, the Buckeye Police Department said. The airbags in the vehicle were deployed and officials said evidence shows Robinson was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Since then, his father David and between 75 and 200 volunteers have searched every Saturday for the geologist.

VAULT Studios' newest episode of The Daily Crime podcast dives into the case. The podcast also interviewed 12 News' Josh Sanders about his reporting.

>> Listen to the full episode below:

The Daily Crime is produced by VAULT Studios. Find it on Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.

HELP FIND DANIEL ROBINSON: @BuckeyeAZPD is bringing in another expert to review crash data from Daniel’s Jeep found 2 months ago.



His case is now gaining national attention after a viral tweet following the discovery of #GabbyPetito pointed out Daniel has been missing since June https://t.co/MXD7s498Gy pic.twitter.com/cw9f28MbrV — JOSH SANDERS he/him/his (@JoshSandersTV) September 23, 2021

