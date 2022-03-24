PD: Woman in critical condition after reported shooting, barricade situation in Phoenix

Officers were called to a home near 38th Street and Shea Boulevard Thursday evening to investigate a shooting call in the area.

PHOENIX — Police said a woman is in extremely critical condition after a reported shooting in North Phoenix Thursday night.

The Phoenix Police Department said officers were called to a home near 38th Street and Shea to investigate a shooting call.

When officers arrived, they found the woman with extremely critical injuries.

Police said a man at the scene barricaded himself inside of a home for several hours. A K9 was deployed and the man was detained, authorities said.

The man was transported to the hospital to be treated, police said. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

This is an active investigation. Stay with 12 News for updates.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

