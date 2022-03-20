3 overnight shootings leave 2 people dead in Phoenix

The shootings all happened at separate locations across Phoenix within an hour of each one.

PHOENIX — Multiple shootings that happened overnight in Phoenix left two people dead and one person injured, officials said.

The shootings all happened at separate locations across the city within an hour of each one.

The Phoenix Police Department responded to shots being fired near 19th Avenue and Roeser Road around 2:10 a.m. Multiple cars fled the area once officers arrived except for one car that was stopped near 35th Avenue and Lincoln Street. A woman was found shot in the car and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

About 10 minutes prior, police found a man shot at an apartment complex near Black Canyon Highway and Claremont Street. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Around 1:30 a.m., police responded to a shooting in the area of 51st Avenue and Indian School Road. Officers found a woman with a gunshot to her lower extremities. Officials said an unknown suspect fired multiple shots while on the street in front of a house party.

The woman was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury. No one else was struck by the gunfire.

