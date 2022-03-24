4-year-old boy still in critical condition after teen shootout at Tanger Outlets

Glendale police said there are no outstanding suspects from the shooting at Tanger Outlets that wounded multiple people, including a young boy.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The 4-year-old boy injured by gunfire Wednesday afternoon at Glendale's Tanger Outlets is still in critical condition and undergoing treatment at the hospital, officials said Thursday.

Glendale police have offered more details regarding the incident that resulted in the young boy and his 27-year-old mother sustaining gunshot wounds during a fight between three teenagers.

The mother and son were shopping at the mall with a 17-year-old boy when a fight broke out between the 17-year-old and two other teens.

Glendale police said two of the teens were armed with handguns and shots were fired during the altercation.

The 17-year-old was the "primary aggressor" who began shooting at the other teens, police said. One of the teens fired back.

One of the teens, a 15-year-old boy, sustained gunshot wounds and was driven to the hospital.

Stores at the Tanger Outlets were quickly placed on lockdown as police responded to the scene and treated the wounded mother and son.

Police said the boy was currently in critical condition and the other injured parties appear to be stable.

There's no indication the incident was gang-related, police said.

Police said the shooting was an isolated incident and did not involve an "active shooter." Glendale officers will continue investigating the incident in the coming days to determine how and why the fight broke out.

