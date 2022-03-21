Woman in custody after shooting boyfriend who was threatening to kill her, police say

The woman told called police and said her boyfriend was threatening to come to her house and kill her before the shooting, the Glendale Police Department said.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A woman is in police custody after she shot a man trying to force his way into her home late Monday night, the Glendale Police Department said.

The woman, who has yet to be identified by police, shot her boyfriend after he made threats to come over and kill her, the department said. The woman was taken into custody at the scene.

The man, who also hasn't been identified, was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12 News for the latest information.

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

Latest Arizona News