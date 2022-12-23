Off-duty police sergeant arrested in Yavapai County for domestic violence charges

Sgt. Michael Morris has been placed on administrative leave as the Prescott Valley Police Department conducts an internal investigation.

YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — An off-duty police sergeant was arrested by the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office on Thursday for charges involving domestic violence.

Sgt. Michael Morris of the Prescott Valley Police Department was booked into the county jail for criminal damage and disorderly conduct after deputies took him into custody at about 6 p.m.

Prescott Valley police officers had initially been dispatched to Morris' home for a report of domestic violence before contacting YCSO deputies to handle the call after realizing Morris was involved in the incident, police said.

Morris has been placed on administrative leave as Prescott Valley police conduct an internal investigation.

