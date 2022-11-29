Yavapai father arrested in connection with shooting of his son

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said that Donald Roque was arrested after his son was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound.

PAULDEN, Ariz. — A Paulden father has been arrested after his son was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound earlier in November, the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) announced.

Deputies were called to a trailer in Paulden for reports that a man had been shot around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23. When they arrived they found 22-year-old Tristan Roque unresponsive.

Deputies tried for close to an hour to revive him, but Tristan was eventually pronounced dead on the scene, officials said.

Authorities said that conflicting information from several witnesses made the sequence of events around the shooting unclear. YCSO deputies eventually took the victim's father, Donald Roque, into custody.

The investigation is still underway at this time, and the sheriff's office says they haven't finalized the charges.

Authorities ask that anyone with information on the shooting contact Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

