Human remains discovered in burning car near Sedona

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said the burning car was discovered Sunday on Stoneman Lake Road.

YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — Human remains were discovered in a burning car Sunday night near Sedona, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.

A motorist traveling along Interstate 17 noticed smoke and flames bellowing from Stoneman Lake Road at about 5:30 p.m.

After getting closer to the burning vehicle, the witness used binoculars to see what appeared to be a person in the driver's seat.

Firefighters extinguished the burning car and YCSO deputies confirmed a human body was inside the vehicle.

YCSO is currently trying to identify the deceased person and determine how the fire was started.

