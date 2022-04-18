VIDEO: Mesa police rescue man from burning home

Mesa police said Lt. Bryan Soller was patrolling near 64th and Main streets when he saw a house fully engulfed in flames and jumped into action.

MESA, Ariz. — A Mesa police lieutenant jumped into action last week to rescue a 63-year-old man trapped inside a burning home.

Mesa police said on April 12, Lt. Bryan Soller was patrolling near 64th and Main streets when he saw a house fully engulfed in flames.

After he called for backup, police said Soller took charge and started to evacuate the burning home. Bystanders told the officer that a 63-year-old was trapped inside and could not get out due to a medical condition.

Additional officers forced their way into the home but could not reach the man through the burning flames. With the help of a neighbor, police said Soller and other officers were able to get inside the house through a window and pull the man outside.

"It's heartwrenching when you think there's a human being in there and you can't help them. And when I was pulling him and I was trying to get him out, I was thinking, 'am I going to watch this guy die?' I can't let this guy die, not in front of me," said Soller.

Police said officers were able to render first aid to the man before he was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said that Soller was overcome by smoke during the rescue, dropped to his knees, and was carried out of the home by other officers.

Police said Soller and another officer were transported to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation but were released and recovering.

Soller said the neighbor who stepped in to help is the true hero. "He didn't have to come over and help, so he's the true hero to me," said Soller. "Without this help, this would've been a totally different story."

Mesa firefighters were able to quickly contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to other homes nearby, officials said.

Officials said the fire started when a cardboard box and some leaves outside the home caught fire. Windy weather caused the fire to spread to the house and ignite the blaze.

Home Fire Prevention:

The Arizona Fire & Medical Authority has released tips on how to prevent fires from starting in your home.

“More than 4,000 Americans die each year in fires and approximately 25,000 are injured,” the authority said on its website. “An overwhelming number of fires occur in the home.”

First off, the authority says that every house needs to have at least one working smoke alarm. Every level of the home and every sleeping area should have a working smoke alarm inside of it to offer the best protection.

Appliances should also be used in a way that manufacturers recommend since overheating, shorts and sparks can all lead to a fire breaking out.

Lastly, families should have an escape plan from every room of the house.

“Caution everyone to stay low to the floor when escaping from fire and never to open doors that are hot,” the authority said. “Select a location where everyone can meet after escaping the house. Get out then call for help.”

The authority offers free home safety inspections. Schedule one with them by calling 623-544-5400.

