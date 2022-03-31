El Mirage police arrest arson, attempted murder suspect

An El Mirage man is behind bars after police say he attempted to burn down his ex-wife's home.

EL MIRAGE, Ariz. — An El Mirage man is behind bars after police say he attempted to burn down his ex-wife's home.

El Mirage police said on March 14, officers responded to a home near 126th Avenue and Acoma Drive to investigate a domestic violence call. Officers learned Jajuann Ernest Robert Jones, 30, went to his ex-wife's home and pointed a handgun at her in front of the couple's young children. Police said Jones took off before officers arrived on scene.

Police said on March 28, officers went back to the woman's home to investigate harassing phone calls and threats Jones reportedly made to her. Officers said they searched the area for Jones but could not find him.

The next day, Mirage police went back to the home for a reported fire. When officers arrived, they found the exterior of the house, the front door and garage door, had been set on fire.

Police said a neighbor was able to put out the fire with a garden house, and officers smelled a strong odor of gasoline nearby.

Officials said the El Mirage Fire Department's arson investigation found Jones intentionally set the home on fire.

The El Mirage Police Department, with the help of the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, began a Valley-wide search for Jones and located him at a hotel in Scottsdale, and arrested him without incident.

Police said Jones has been booked into jail on attempted first-degree murder, arson, and domestic violence charges.

Domestic violence resources

If you or anyone you know is in a domestic violence situation help is available. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 800-799-7233 (SAFE).

The Arizona Sexual and Domestic Violence Hotline is 602-279-2980 or text 520-720-3383.

For help at New Life Domestic Violence in Arizona, call 623-932-4404

Go here for more local resources and shelters.

