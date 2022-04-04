Firefighters rescue litter of puppies from Glendale house fire

A litter of puppies was saved by firefighters as flames engulfed the home early Monday morning.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Several dogs are safe after a fire broke out at a home in Glendale overnight.

Early Monday morning around 1:30 a.m., a neighbor near Bethany Home Road and 59th Avenue called 911 because they saw smoke coming from their neighbor’s garage.

During the call, they also said there were a litter of puppies in the garage and several dogs in the home. According to officials, the Glendale Fire Department arrived on the scene and found a working attic fire that had self vented through the roof.

Crews quickly started an aggressive firefight from inside the house and within the attic to extinguish the large fire.

Glendale fire said the puppies were rescued from the garage and the FIDO bag was used to take care of them. The Glendale Police Department assisted firefighters with the puppies and they were taken to a local veterinarian in good condition for evaluation.

Authorities added that three adult dogs were found safe in the back yard. 10 dogs total were safe from the fire, but the house sustained significant damage. The homeowner was contacted and three people will be displaced due to the fire.

No firefighter injuries were reported, officials said. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Home Fire Prevention:

The Arizona Fire & Medical Authority has released tips on how to prevent fires from starting in your home.

“More than 4,000 Americans die each year in fires and approximately 25,000 are injured,” the authority said on its website. “An overwhelming number of fires occur in the home.”

First off, the authority says that every house needs to have at least one working smoke alarm. Every level of the home and every sleeping area should have a working smoke alarm inside of it to offer the best protection.

Appliances should also be used in a way that manufacturers recommend, since overheating, shorts and sparks can all lead to a fire breaking out.

Lastly, families should have an escape plan from every room of the house.

“Caution everyone to stay low to the floor when escaping from fire and never to open doors that are hot,” the authority said. “Select a location where everyone can meet after escaping the house. Get out then call for help.”

The authority offers free home safety inspections. Schedule one with them by calling 623-544-5400.

